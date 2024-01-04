The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will go for a third party assessment of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for white goods for a holistic examination of the scheme to identify areas where there is need for course correction, a senior DPIIT official said.

The DPIIT is also set to hold a review meeting for the PLI scheme on January 12 to get the latest assessment on how it is playing out for all 14 sectors covered under it.

Elaborating on the third party assessment for the PLI for white goods, the official said that the assessors will be looking at the scheme from all angles. “They will look at whether stated objectives have been achieved, how the scheme is working, and whether there is need for course correction. It will be done real time,” the official said.

A call for a similar assessment of the other thirteen sectors covered under the PLI scheme will be taken by the respective Ministries and departments.

“The third party assessor for the PLI scheme will look at it holistically from the government’s point of view to that of the beneficiaries. They will meet the beneficiaries and find out all the road blocks so that these can be corrected,” he said.

The PLI scheme for white goods has taken off very well and the numbers that would be shared at the review meeting would be encouraging, the official added. “The government has already made many changes in the PLI scheme for white goods based on industry feedback which has worked very well for the sector,” he said.

No new additions

The PLI scheme, launched with an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities and exports, will not be introduced for new sectors as the government would right now concentrate on making it work well for the existing 14 sectors, DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh reiterated at a press briefing on Thursday.

The 14 sectors covered under the scheme include mobile manufacturing and specified electronic components, critical key starting materials/drug intermediaries & API, medical devices, automobiles and components, pharmaceuticals drugs, specialty steel, telecom & networking products, electronic/technology products, white goods (ACs and LEDs), food products, textile products: MMF segment and technical textiles, high efficiency solar PV modules, ACC battery, and drones and components.