Three advisory groups set up to improve aviation sector

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Civil Aviation Ministry has formed three advisory groups for airlines, airports and MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul), each headed by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and with government officials and concerned industry players as members.
According to three different orders issued by the Ministry, the ‘Civil Aviation Advisory Group of Airlines’ will act as a “platform for discussion on the issues concerning airlines and to find a solution to the issues”.
This group will have Minister of State, Aviation Secretary, Director General of Civil Aviation, along with the top officials of Air India, Indigo, Spicejet, Go Air, Vistara, Air Asia and Alliance Air, as members.
The order has listed nine issues under terms of reference. The group will advise the government for enhancing the domestic and international connectivity on matters related to promotion and passenger and cargo services, on matters related to passenger facilities during air travel, and will suggest ways to safeguard the viability of airlines beside others.
The group on airports will have Minister of State in Civil Aviation, Aviation Secretary, Director General of Civil Aviation, Chairperson of Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of lndia, Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, and Chairman of Airports Authority of lndia, along with GBS Raju, Business Chairman, GMR Group, Jeet Adani, Vice-President, Adani Group, and Hari K Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, as members. Joint Secretary in the Civil Aviation Ministry will be convener.
Terms of reference for group of airports says the group will advise the government for enhancing the airport capacity, on matters related to infrastructure augmentation and modernisation, on matters related to augmenting passenger facilities and amenities at airports, advise on tariff-related and other regulatory issues, and advise on CAPEX performance of airports, inclusive of targets under National lnfrastructure Pipeline besides other.
The third group is for issues related with MRO, cargo, flight training organisation (FTO) and ground handling (GH). It will have Minister of State, Aviation Secretary, Director General of Civil Aviation, Senior Economic Advisor in the Ministry beside industry players as members.
The group will work to evolve strategy to ensure growth of MRO, GH, Cargo and FTO sectors, to create a congenial ecosystem in the country by suggesting regulatory, policy improvements and measures for better efficiency and growth of the sector, to suggest measures to increase the participation of Indian carriers in air cargo transportation and promote employment growth and to suggest measures for infrastructure improvement and capacity building for air cargo sector, beside others.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...