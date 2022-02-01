Time period of export credit line guarantee for MSMEs extended by a year

×

Corpus increased by Rs 50,000 crore; to be used specifically to support hospitality and related segments

The time period of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) has been extended by a year till March 2023. The corpus of the Scheme has been increased by Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore.

The additional corpus will be earmarked specifically for the hospitality and related segments within the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) segment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said hospitality and related segments have not yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Hence, the need for support from ECLGS.

She emphasised that ECLGS helped 130 lakh MSMEs overcome the adversities their businesses faced during the pandemic.