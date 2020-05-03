Timeline extended for responses on safeguard duties on solar cells

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The government has extended the timeline up to May 11 for the industry to file responses on continuing the safeguard duty on import of solar cells. The extension was granted as the nationwide lockdown made it difficult to make submissions within the timeframe.
“Various interested parties have expressed inability to file responses to questionnaire within April 30, 2020 due to imposition of nationwide lockdown (to contain Covid-19) by the Government of India. Based on these requests, the Director General has granted final extension of time to May 11 to file responses to the questionnaire with respect to the investigation,” said a circular issued by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.
Safeguard duties can be imposed on items, over and above existing customs duties, if it can be conclusively proved that a steep increase in imports over a period of time resulted in injury and disruption for local businesses.
The DGTR, in July 2018, issued its final findings on an application filed by five Indian producers through the Indian Solar Manufacturers’ Association seeking safeguard duties on imports of solar cells and panels. The complainants said the steep increase in imports of solar cells, whether or not assembled in modules or panels, was hurting local producers.
Based on the DGTR’s report, safeguard duties of 25 per cent were imposed from July 30, 2018, to July 29, 2019, and at 20 per cent from July 30, 2019, to July 29, 2020. The duties were applicable to imports from China, Malaysia and other developed countries.
With the additional duties now set to end in July 2020, the domestic industry has sought continuation of the duties for a further period of four years.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
With only partial return to normalcy expected, company may continue to be on rough terrain
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...