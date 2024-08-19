Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday expressed dismay over the reported reduction in fund allocation for Southern Railway projects. He urged the Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to ensure the allocation of adequate funds earmarked for new lines, doubling and customer amenities projects in Tamil Nadu.

“We are disappointed that the allocation of funds for the Southern Railways under certain Heads of Accounts in the Regular Budget for Indian Railways for the financial year 2024-2025, are much lesser when compared to the allocations in the Interim Budget of the same year. The drastic reduction in allocation of funds by ₹674.8 crore for new line projects will severely affect the progress of many important ongoing projects in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said in a letter to the minister.

The new line works include Sriperumbudur - Guduvanchery with spur to Irunkattukottai – Avadi – Sriperambudur and Chennai –Cuddalore – Mamallapuram, the letter said.

Similarly, reduction in allocation of funds for doubling projects by ₹285.64 crore will definitely slow down the much-needed doubling projects in our State. Some of the doubling projects listed by the Chief Minister include Villupuram-Dindigul and Chennai Beach-Chennai Egmore, the letter said.

“I would also like to highlight the important issues pending with Southern Railways for Chennai and its surrounding areas. Specifically, the railway works related to Kilambakkam bus terminus, EMU services and MRTS lines need to be expedited without any further delay,” the letter said.

These vital projects should not be delayed further due to shortage of funds, Chief Minister Stalin said.