TN CM waives farmers’ jewel loans, SHG loans from state co-operatives

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday, announced waiver of jewel loans up to six sovereigns availed by farmers and the poor from state cooperative banks.
He also waived loans for self-help group members from state cooperative banks and societies.
“Farm labourers and poor people who had taken loan by pledging their jewels have been facing severe constraints in paying back the loan amount. Though Covid-19 cases have come down in Tamil Nadu, still normalcy is not restored. Considering their difficulties, the State government has decided to waive the loans,” he said in a suo motu announcement in the Assembly.
A couple of weeks ago, the Chief Minister waived ₹12,110 crore worth of crop loans. The move was expected to benefit about 16.43 lakh farmers in the State.
“There was a request from SHGs for loan waiver due to the difficulties in repayment of loans obtained by members of women SHGs in cooperative banks and societies. These loans will be waived off to ease their problems,” said Palaniswami.
Meanwhile, minutes before the Election Commission’s announcement on the schedule for the Assembly elections in various States including Tamil Nadu, the Assembly adopted a Bill providing a 10.5 per cent quota to the Vanniyar community within the 20 per cent reservation for MBCs and Denotified Communities.
The Bill, moved by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, was unanimously passed by the House.
While fielding a range of questions at a media conference, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu was the only State that could attract ₹60,000 crore worth of investments even during the pandemic phase. These projects will have the potential to create one lakh jobs. “Also, recently we signed up for ₹28,000 crore worth of projects. All these projects will generate huge number for jobs for youth in the State,” he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
No credit risk is an attraction, but note the nuances
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...