Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Tuesday presented the first supplementary estimates for a sum of ₹3,795.72 crore for the year 2022-23 at the Legislative Assembly.

The government has proposed sanctioning ₹500 crore as Share Capital Assistance to State transport undertakings to create assets in the transport sector. It also proposed to sanction a grant of ₹550 crore as first instalment to Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited to upgrade roads.

Flood mitigation

A sum of ₹373.50 crore has been sanctioned under State Disaster Mitigation Fund to Greater Chennai Corporation and Directorate of Municipal Administration for implementation of flood mitigation works in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts, says a release.

An additional ₹227.16 crore has been sanctioned for payment of final compensation to land owners whose lands are acquired for phase-I of the Chennai Outer Ring Road Project Phase-I.

There is also administrative sanction of ₹169.42 crore for establishment of 28 Schools of Excellence in the academic year 2022-23 and sanction of ₹252.29 crore as Ways and Means Advance to co-operative and public sector sugar mills for settlement of Fair and Remunerative Price arrears to sugarcane farmers, the release said.

