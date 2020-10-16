TN govt digitises government-to-business interaction for approvals and services

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
Tamil Nadu is moving towards complete digitisation of the Government-to-Business (G2B) interactions for various services/approvals. The single window portal of Guidance Tamil Nadu currently caters to 36 services across several departments. The plan is to offer 200 services spanning 35 departments in the portal so that the entire G2B interactions will become faceless, contactless and paperless, said Neeraj Mittal, Managing Director, Guidance TN, which is the nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation in the State.
The State government is also trying to eliminate the need for renewal requirements. For instance, there is no requirement for renewals under the Shops and Establishments Act, Legal Metrology Act, and Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act. There is an automated system for renewals for certain licenses such as trade licenses already implemented, he said participating in an online ‘Indo-Czech Executive Round Table: Doing Business with Tamil Nadu organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The State is in the process of implementing an automated renewal system of drug manufacturing, selling, storage license, contractors’ license and factory license, he said.
Tamil Nadu is one of the most industrialised States with the highest number of factories in India and home to 74 of the Fortune 500 companies. As a power surplus State, Tamil Nadu has an installed capacity of 30 GW, he said.
Tamil Nadu’s Industry Minister, MC Sampath, said that the State offers the best infrastructure for industries to set up their operations. The State is also a prime destination for the Czech defence manufacturing as it is the only brownfield defence corridor in the country. Pharma is another sector that offers rich potential that Czech companies can look at Tamil Nadu as an attractive investment destination, he added.
According to Martina Tauberova, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade for EU Affairs and Foreign Trade, Czech Republic, India is the most important partner with a long history of cooperation. “We are helping our companies advance in the Indian market; find partners and we assist the investment projects. The ties can be strengthened considerably in particular with Tamil Nadu,” she said.
