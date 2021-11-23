TN inks investment deals worth ₹35,723 crore with 52 companies

As Tamil Nadu is marching towards the goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, the State on Tuesday inked MoUs with 52 companies worth ₹35,723 crore and create 74,835 jobs at the Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave held Coimbatore, the first major investment event held outside Chennai.

Chief Minister MK Stalin presiding over the function inaugurated 10 projects worth ₹3,929 crore (with potential for 3,944 jobs) and laid the foundation stone for 13 projects worth ₹13,413 crore (11,681 jobs).

He also launched the Tamil Nadu FinTech Policy 2021 and the Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal Mobile App.

Stalin said this is the third such conference since the DMK formed the new government in the State. The first was held in July; the second (Export conclave) in September and the third in Coimbatore on Tuesday. “Our goal is to make Tamil Nadu the number one in the country, and also the top investment destination,” he said.