TN reconstitutes committee to give impetus to exports

Tamil Nadu Government has reconstituted its State Export Promotion Committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to review all trade-related issues, including logistics, agriculture exports and service exports at the State level. The panel has representatives from associations from 'champion sectors'.

The committee will have officials from various departments, including industries and finance, as members, says a Government Order.

Also read: Shortage of sea containers hits TN tea exports

Based on the representations received from various associations, and review of major exporter association and exporters, following representatives were nominated-A Sakthivel, President, Federation of Indian Export Organisation; Raja Shanmugham, President, Tirupur Exporters Association; Shuba Kumar, Regional Chairpersons of Automotive Component Manufacturers Association; Satyakam Arya, Vice Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu; Mohammed Mohibulla Kotta, Managing Director of Mohib Shoes; Josh Foulger, Country Head and Managing Director of Foxconn International Holding India Pvt Ltd and KVV Mohanan, Managing Director of KVM Exports.

The committee will meet at least once in every six months to review the progress in implementation of export strategy. It will review all trade and export-related issues and provide regular coordination between the Department of Commerce; Government of India and the State government, the Order said.