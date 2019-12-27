To control strays, Centre pushes new technology to produce only female calves

The Centre has found an innovative solution to control stray animal population. It is implementing the sex-sorting semen technology for artificial insemination, which will produce only female animals.

This will reduce the number of male calves which are abandoned by farmers, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying told the Lok Sabha recently. Cattle rearers abandon male calves and milch animals when they can no longer produce milk. This poses threat of crop damage to farmers and road accidents as these strays roam the streets. The Government was asked if it proposes to take any concrete steps to solve this problem in cooperation with the States.

The Ministry stated that sex- sorting semen technology for artificial insemination to produce only female animals is being implemented and the Centre is providing semen straws at subsidised rates.

The Centre also wants States to take action against farmers under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 for abandoning cattle.

The Ministry informed that the Animal Welfare Board has issued an advisory on stray animals to all States. Gaushalas (livestock shelters) are established to take care of stray animals. “The Animal Welfare Board encourages such organisations by providing grant-in-aid with the budget provided by the Government of India”. Also, many State governments are also taking various actions for rehabilitating stray cattle, the Ministry added.

“As per Article 246(3) of the Constitution, in List II of Seventh Schedule, the preservation, protection and improvement of stock and prevention of animal diseases, veterinary training and practice come under the State List on which the State has exclusive power to make laws...” the Ministry stated. The State may endow panchyats to establish and run cattle pounds and Gaushalas, the Ministry added.