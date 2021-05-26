Tourism body writes to FM to consider lowering of GST

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has written to the Finance Minister urging for lowering of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on various tourism related services at the upcoming GST council meeting.
“The inbound tourism has been the worst hit and if we were to get these financial relief it will help us give us some strength to bounce back. Sincerely hope that our requests will be given serious consideration by the GST council,” said Rajiv Mehra, President, IATO.
He further requested that the Ministry of Home Affairs can start planning on opening an E-Tourist Visa in phases as vaccination in many source markets such as USA, UK and other European Markets are almost complete. So that inbound tourism business can start as it will not only revive economic activities but also bring back jobs lost during the last 14 months.
“The GST on Tourism services in India is more than double as compared to the neighbouring countries. In order to compete, GST rates on tour operators need to be rationalised. Specifically, IATO requests the council to consider charging GST on tour operators on 10 per cent of the service charged or 1.8 per cent of gross billing of the tour operator as compared to present 5 per cent,” said the statement.
The tour association further requested that GST/IGST may be fully exempted on the services provided outside India in neighbouring countries even if the package includes India tour. As a result of tax exemption, bookings will come to Indian Tour operators instead of such bookings going to tour operators based in neighbouring countries. This will add considerable foreign exchange for the country.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
On his 80th birthday, an ode to an enigma who will continue to surprise, console, cajole and taunt us
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...