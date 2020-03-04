Toy industry creates federation to represent its interests

To voice their concern over the recent import duty hike on toys to 60 per cent, from 20 per cent, toy traders, retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers have joined hands to create the All India Toys Federation (AITF).

“The import duty on foreign toys is a direct attack on the development of Indian children, denying them the right to play, learn and grow. Our current manufacturing capabilities can support only 15 per cent of demand for toys while the remaining comes through imports. The hike in import duties on toys in this year’s Budget can make them unaffordable for our customers”, said Farooq Shabdi, President of United Toys Association (UTA).

The UTA and 24 other toy associations from all over India have so far joined the AITF. “We aim to raise our voice against the levy of import duty, BIS order by the government and for the betterment of our industry as a whole”, said Abdullah Sharif, Vice-President of AITF.

More toy associations are joining this umbrella for the common cause of ensuring that children do not lose access to toys, said the association in a statement on Wednesday.

An industry platform

The Mumbai-based federation represents participants at different levels within the Indian toy industry. Apart from expressing concern over the current import duty levies, it will be a platform where all toymakers and sellers can meet, discuss and debate issues that impact them and raise their grievances and concerns at a macro level.

AITF will have trade representatives at different hubs on an all-India scale. The federation will make representations to the government and other regulatory authorities as and when required. It will represent the Indian toy industry, projected to grow to $3.3 billion by 2024, driven by a huge consumer base.

It is, however, going through a challenging phase — the global slowdown, stagnant domestic demand and tariffs have seen traders, retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers incur massive losses, endangering their livelihoods.