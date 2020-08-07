Toyota Industries’ Parasuraman elected BCIC President

TR Parasuraman, President and Whole-time Director of Toyota Industries Engine Pvt Ltd, was elected President of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) at its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

KR Sekar, Partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, took charge as Senior Vice-President of BCIC.

To promote Karnataka as a preferred investment destination, a report titled ‘Opportunity in the times of Covid-19 - Positioning Karnataka as a preferred investment destination’ was released along with the report — ‘Gateway to Karnataka — A New Second Airport for the Bengaluru Region’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Analysis Report’.

The reports offer comprehensive sector-specific recommendations for enabling the growth and attracting capital for the state in the post Covid-19 scenario. BCIC for the year 2020-21 has set the theme —Namma Karnataka — The Gateway to Future India.

Speaking on the occasion Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industry, said, “Being one of the largest business chamber in Karnataka, BCIC has played an apex role in promoting and developing Karnataka industry. It has provided a platform for our business leaders and contributed to developing policies and programmes.” He also added that the BCIC has immensely contributed to Karnataka Government Programmes like Global Investors Meet, Recommendations to Karnataka Industrial Policy, Karnataka Aerospace Policy and other policies.

In his message, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “BCIC has always been playing an active and important role in promoting trade and investment in the State and has an excellent domestic and international network with MoUs with the leading Chambers of Commerce across the globe.”