Toyota sales grow 53% YoY in November

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it today has sold a total of 13,003 units in the domestic market in November, thereby registering a 53 per cent growth year-on-year (YoY) as compared with 8,508 units in the corresponding month last year.

“Demand from the market continues to be strong which is duly reflected in our booking orders and we are trying our best to cater to these orders," V Wiseline Sigamani, Associate General Manager, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM said.

Spike in both demand and orders can be attributed to the popularity of products, some of which got product refreshments, including the launch of the new Legender 4x4 and the Innova Crysta limited edition, he said.

"Both the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta continue to lead their respective segments and we thank our customers for their trust in the brand," he added.

MG Motor sales decline

However, 'Hector' maker MG Motor India said it had sold 2,481 units in November as compared with 4,163 units registered last year.

The company said that MG Motor is continuously working towards delivering to customers their much-awaited MG cars on time, ending the industry challenges of global semiconductor chip shortage, which has severely constrained the production levels.

Drop in Bajaj Auto sales

In the two-wheelers segment, Bajaj Auto reported a decline of 23 per cent YoY in its motorcycle sales to 1,44,953 units during the month as against 1,88,196 in November 2020.