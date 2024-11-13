Trade and investment are important pillars of India and Saudi Arabia partnership and the two countries are strengthening collaboration in new areas including technology, energy, renewable energy, connectivity, health and education, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

Jaishankar expressed deep concern over the situation in West Asia, particularly in Gaza, in his opening remarks at a meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday.

“While we condemn acts of terrorism and hostage taking, we are deeply pained by the continuing death of innocent civilians. Any response must take into account the international humanitarian law. We support an early ceasefire,” Jaishankar said.

The Minister said that India supported an early ceasefire in Gaza.”India has consistently stood for resolution of the Palestinian issue through a two-State solution. We have also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities,” he said and

On bilateral ties, Jaishankar pointed out that the two countries had maintained a good tempo of high level engagements and coordination across the multilateral fora. “The Indian community in Saudi Arabia is 2.6 million strong, and I take the opportunity to thank you for their welfare and comfort,” he said.

Saudi’s Vision 2030 and Viksit Bharat 2047 hold complementarities for industries in both countries to build new partnerships, the Minister pointed out. “I am glad to note that our businesses are collaborating intensively. Trade and investment are important pillars of our partnership, and we are strengthening our collaboration in new areas including technology, energy, renewable energy including green hydrogen, connectivity, health and education,” he said.

