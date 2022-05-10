Trade delegation from Oman in India to strengthen bilateral ties

Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, is leading a multi-sectoral delegation to India from May 10-14. He will co-chair the 10th Session of the India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting with his Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal on Wednesday.

The Minister is leading a 48-member delegation, including senior officials and business representatives from the health, pharmaceuticals, mining, tourism, telecommunications, energy, shipping and real estate sectors.

“The visit provides an excellent opportunity to renew and strengthen economic ties between the two countries,” according to an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

Bilateral trade between the two countries increased by 82 per cent to touch $9.94 billion in 2021-2022

Yousef will also interact with industry representatives in New Delhi and Mumbai and meetings have been scheduled between businesses of both countries during the visit.