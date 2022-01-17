Traders’ sales down by about 50 per cent in the past fortnight due to Covid-restrictions: CAIT

Rising Covid cases in the country and imposition of various restrictions by different States has had a direct impact on the business and economic activities across the country. CAIT said that retail trade business across various categories is down by more than 50 per cent in the last fifteen days.

The traders body reiterated that while all possible measures must be taken to curb the Covid spread, commercial and economic activities should be allowed to run smoothly.

“CAIT’s survey done across 36 cities revealed the country’s domestic trade has declined by an average of about more than 50 per cent percent in the last fortnight,” it said in a statement.

Category-wise performance

While sales in FMCG category is down by 35 per cent, electronics and mobiles sales are down by 50 per cent. Footwear, toys and gift items have seen more than 50 per cent decline in sales.

In categories such as builders’ hardware, sanitaryware, furniture and luggage, business is down by nearly 50 per cent. Textile sales are down 40 per cent and cosmetics sales are down by 30 per cent. Sales of kitchen appliances, watches and computer goods are down in the range of 30-45 per cent, CAIT added

‘Futile exercise’

Referring to the odd-even rule for opening of stores in Delhi, Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT said, “The steps like odd-even in Delhi has proved a futile exercise and has restricted conduct of smooth business activities. With these types of restrictions coupled with weekly lockdown has restricted the business activities to operate either for only two days or three days in one week, which has also lowered the business activities to a great extent.”

Stating that five lakh traders that visit Delhi from other cities for sourcing products, Khandelwal said due to Covid-related restrictions these traders have moved to other States to meet their sourcing requirements and is having an adverse impact on Delhi traders.

He added that an average decline of 45 per cent on business has been seen in the past seven days. “The out-of-town buyer is not going out of his city, whereas the consumers are also going to the market to buy goods only when it is really important. Thus, the business of the country has fallen badly, on which the Central and all the State governments need to pay attention,” Khandelwal added.