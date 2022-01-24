TRAI directs DTH service providers to ensure TV channels are displayed as per genres

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has directed Distribution Platform Operators (MSOs and DTH service providers) to ensure that TV channels are displayed in accordance with the genres and that one TV Channel is visible in Electronic Programming Guide in one place only.

This direction comes after the broadcast and telecom regulator observed that some Multi-System Operators have failed to comply with these norms.

In its direction on Monday, TRAI reiterated that every broadcaster needs to declare the genre of its channels such as Devotional, General Entertainment, Infotainment, Kids, and Miscellaneous.

“It is mandatory for the distributor to place all the television channels available on its platform in the electronic programme guide, in such a manner that all the television channels of a particular language in a genre are displayed together consecutively and one television channel shall appear at one place only,” it added. TRAI also said DPOs must assign a unique channel number for each TV channel available on its platform.

The regulator in its order directed DPOs to “ensure compliance to regulation 18 of the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 and regulation 38 of the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Standards of Quality of Service and Consumer Protection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017”

The regulator has further asked asked Distribution Platform Operators to furnish the compliance report within 15 days.