The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday floated a consultation paper to seek views on regulatory framework for ground-based TV channels. Ground based TV channels are those that provided terrestrially and are not uplinked or downlinked through satellites.

“The advancement of technology has made it feasible for the broadcasters to provide their television channels to DPOs terrestrially also i.e. using ground-based technologies. Like traditional TV channels, which are uplinked and downlinked through satellite, the terrestrially transmitted channels may also be carried on multiple DPO networks simultaneously and the DPOs can retransmit them on commercial terms to the subscribers. Therefore, there is a need to have a regulatory framework enabling use of ground-based technologies,” the regulator said in a statement.

In the consultation paper, the regulator has sought views on criteria based on distinction that should be made on satellite-based broadcasting and ground based-broadcasting and whether the scope of GBBs should include fibre, broadband and cloud based broadcasting. It also looking at the issue of whether GBBs should be allowed to be provide services in two categories of state level and national level and the kind of annual fee payments framework among other issues. “What should be the Regulatory Framework/Guidelines for Ground based broadcasters vis-à-vis ‘Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022 ?,” it stated. It has sought view till November 29 on the consultation paper.

