TRAI floats consultation paper on validity period of tariff offers

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday floated a consultation paper – Validity period of Tariff Offers – on whether the validity period of tariff offers should be considered as 30 days or remain as the 28-day cycle.
“The TRAI has been receiving a lot of references from consumers regarding the offering of tariff by telecom service providers (TSPs) for 28 days instead of a monthly offering.
“The consumers have stated in their complaints that not only the same causes confusion, but also they feel cheated. It also results in hardships for them as they need to make 13 recharges of the monthly prepaid tariff offering considering the validity period offered as 28 days instead of a month,” the regulator said in the paper.
It further said that the extent of resentment amongst consumers in this regard can also be gauged from numerous RTIs/ complaints on the issue.
“Further, TRAI has also been receiving questions from Members of Parliament on the issue of considering 28 days as month in telecom sector which also underscores the concern surrounding the issue,” it said.
Accordingly, TRAI has identified a few questions for these issues for consultation including – whether TRAI should intervene in the issue of validity period or allow the same to be under forbearance; Whether the period to be specified should be considered as 30 days or a month with requirement of tariff to be renewed only on the same date of each month or separate tariff offers be mandated for 29/30/31 days in addition to the present practice of offering tariff for 28 days; and whether on the lines of a monthly offering, the other periods (quarterly, half-yearly and yearly prepaid) tariff offerings be mandated or just the monthly offerings be required.
The stakeholders have been asked to furnish their written comments by June 11 and counter comments by June 25.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V4 and V4 S for the Indian market. This is also the first all new BS6 ...
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
The present arena of hatred against Gandhi is undermining a rich and complex history of anti-racial and ...
Some believe that the heated debate on a recent campaign against sexual harassment in academics is a ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...