TRAI floats consultation paper to enable ease of doing business in telecom and broadcast sector

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday released a consultation paper on “Ease of Doing Business” in the telecom and broadcasting sector. The regulator has sought views from stakeholders on simplifying the current provisions of policy frameworks in various ministries and departments to make these sectors more attractive.
Currently, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology are involved in issuing permissions, registrations and licences to players in the broadcasting and telecom sector.
This consultation paper has sought comments from the stakeholders on the various issues and difficulties being faced by them in commencement and operation of their businesses in telecom and broadcasting sectors in the country.
For instance, broadcasters need permission for uplinking and downlinking of TV channels and for setting up of uplinking hubs and teleport. Similarly, DTH operators need licences from the I&B Ministry, while local cable operators need to register with the Ministry among others. TRAI in its consultation paper has asked stakeholders’ views on whether the current system of licences, permissions or registrations granted by the I&B Ministry that requires improvement in terms of ease of doing business. This includes suggestions on making them as simple, online and well defined processes, application formats besides well-documented timelines among others.
“Telecom and broadcasting sector have immense potential to move on the higher trajectory of growth, if business environment could be made more attractive by simplifying the existing provisions of policy frameworks in various ministries and departments including Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology involved in issuing permission, registrations, and licences to the players of the sector,” it said in a statement.
The broadcast and telecom regulator said that it has “suo-moto” floated this consultation paper to “identify various concerns in the existing processes and suggest measures for the reforms required in the regulatory processes, policies, practices and procedures in the telecom and broadcasting sector for creating conducive business environment in India.”
“The stakeholders are also requested to provide their valuable comments on adoption of new technologies for all the issues raised in this consultation paper,” the statement added.
