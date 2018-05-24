Trans fat in edible oils: FSSAI likely to meet industry stakeholders next week

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is likely to hold a meeting next week with edible oil companies, medical experts and scientists to discuss a proposal on further reduction in trans fat levels in edible oils.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organisation released a plan to eliminate industrially produced trans fatty acids from the global food supply by 2023. It has called on governments to follow a six-step action plan to achieve this goal.
Last year, FSSAI had reduced the permissible levels of trans fat in edible oils to 5 per cent from 10 per cent. The food safety authority is now looking at a proposal to further reduce trans fat levels to 2 per cent in edible oil.
Last week, FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal had said that even before the WHO released its plan on elimination of industrially produced trans fat, India already has put in place a strategy to make India trans fat free . He said India is working on a strategy aimed at making India trans fat free by 2022.
While the natural sources of trans fat are dairy and meat products, partially hydrogenated edible oils have been identified as the key source for industrially-produced trans fat.
Last year, FSSAI had also notified standards on re-use or reheating of cooking oil. It states that vegetable oils that have accumulated the total polar compounds (TPC) of more than 25 per cent cannot be used. These standards will come into force from July 1 and the regulator believes enforcement of these regulations will help solve part of the problem.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor