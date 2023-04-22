Goods and Services Tax (GST) will not be applicable on the transfer of Jaipur Airport by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to Adani, Rajasthan’s Authority for Advance Ruling (RAAR) said. This is the third AAR ruling in favour of Adani after Gujarat AAR (GAAR) and Uttar Pradesh held the same for Ahmedabad Airport and Lucknow Airport respectively.

AAI has leased out six airports: Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram to Adani group for Operations, Management and Development under PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode, where the ownership of these leased airports remains with AAI. Mumbai Airport is also under Adani, but on account of buying stake from GVK.

Key issues

AAI moved to RAAR with a set of queries. Basic queries were whether the transfer of business by AAI to Adani Jaipur International Airport Limited (the special purpose vehicle or SPV formed for operation and management of the airport) will be treated as supply under GST laws (Central as well as State ones) and will GST be applicable? Another key question was whether GST is leviable on the invoice raised by the Applicant for reimbursement of the salary/staff cost on Adani Jaipur International Airport Limited? If yes, then at what rate?

Transfer of business as a going concern, as a whole or independent part thereof, is considered as service under GST law and such supplies are exempt from GST. Relying on this, the AAR said in its recent ruling the business arrangement entered vide concession agreement dated January 16, 2021, between the applicant (AAI) and Adani Jaipur International Airport is a transfer of going concern.

RAAR also noted that in 2021 and 2022, the Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh benches of AAR too had ruled that business arrangements between AAI and Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) are covered under transfer of going concern. Accordingly, it said that GST will not be applicable on such a transfer.

The next key issue was about the applicability of GST on salary cost reimbursement. The bench noted that employees of AAI may or may not opt for employment under the SPV. There may be circumstances in which they do not receive employment offers or they continue their services with AAI and in this condition they will be deployed by the AAI and removed from the airport which will be managed and operated by SPV.

“There is no case for exemption on the reimbursement of emoluments of employees to the AAI as services of manpower supply is provided by one distinct entity to another distinct entity where transfer of business as a going concern is not a precondition nor the supply of the manpower services is a corollary to the agreement for transfer by outgoing concern for the operation, management and development of the airport,” AAR said.

Accordingly, it ruled that the invoice raised by AAI for reimbursement of salary/staff cost on Adani Jaipur International Airport Ltd is a supply which falls under the ambit of manpower service and hence taxable at 18 per cent under GST.