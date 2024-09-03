India’s transition from a nation of savers to investors represents a paradigm shift in the country’s economic and financial landscape, according to Deepak Mohanty, Chairperson, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority

“The ongoing transition from a nation of savers to investors represents a paradigm shift in our economic and financial landscape,” said Mohanty during the session on ‘From a Nation of Savers to a Nation of Investors - The Transition’ at the Financing Summit 3.0 of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Mumbai today. “It reflects our growing confidence in the financial system and its regulatory foundations, improving financial literacy, and expanding investment opportunities,” he added.

Mohanty pointed out that the share of cash and bank deposits in household financial assets has been declining, while investments in bonds and equities have been on the rise. Additionally, there has been a steady increase in financial savings directed towards social security, including insurance, pensions and small savings.

“As we aspire to be a high-income country over the next 25 years, we need to grow at an average rate of around 8.0 percent per annum. This will require commensurate levels of investment,” he said adding that the importance of efficient conversion of savings to capital formation to meet these growth targets, underlining that “to achieve an annual GDP growth rate of 8 per cent, we need an investment rate of around 36 per cent of GDP per annum.”

Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, stressed the importance of transforming India’s savers into informed investors.

He noted that many households still prefer to keep money at home rather than in banks, often driven by greed, underscoring the urgent need for increased financial literacy.

Vishal Kampani, Non-Executive Vice Chairman, JM Financial, highlighted that the transition from a nation of savers to investors should lead to wealth creation that benefits a broader segment of the population rather than a select few.