Travel, hospitality tech firms join hands to launch industry association

To empower the voice of smaller operators in the travel and hospitality tech ecosystem and enable their recovery from Covid-19, Airbnb, EaseMyTrip, OYO and Yatra have come together to start an industry association called Confederation of Hospitality, Technology and Tourism Industry (CHATT).

CHATT aims to promote domestic tourism, lead the digital transformation of tourism related business and operating models, proactively engage via advocacy programmes to be a thought leader, impart educational training and beneficial programs to all industry segments. Every member will be able to access all CHATT resources and benefits, including participation in year-round programs, signature business events, access to the travel-tech ecosystem, including the experts and regional leads, among others.

The association comprises start-up founders and business leaders including Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, Airbnb - India, South East Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan; Nishant Pitti, Co- Founder & CEO - EaseMyTrip.com; Rohit Kapoor, CEO - OYO India & Southeast Asia; and Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder and CEO - Yatra.com.

Small entrepreneurs

Commenting on the development, founding members of CHATT said, “The work of CHATT is going to be important for promoting the interests of the small enterprises in the industry, by leveraging digital initiatives, and ongoing dialogue with the government — a role that has become all the more crucial in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Our aim is to lead these efforts and fill in the missing pieces of technology, innovation in the tourism and hospitality industry. Throughout the pandemic, CHATT founding members - Airbnb, EaseMyTrip, OYO and Yatra have supported the Government's vision to revive the economy. With this foundation, we aim to safeguard the interests of small hotel, home and travel partners and become their voice.”

In a virtual digital launch event hosted by CHATT on Wednesday, Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister for Tourism and Culture (Independent Charge), who attended as the Chief Guest, said “I congratulate CHATT founding members who have come together to put India on the global map. CHATT’s formation is a landmark decision to boost India’s robust domestic tourism market and support small hotel partners, homeowners, agents to expand their offerings catering to the needs of tourists. The Tourism Ministry is continuously making efforts to make the data available of hotels, home-stays on the unified portal — NIDHI— to benefit tourists and CHATT will play a crucial role in it. Vaccination is going to drive the tourism sector's revival and we are working on a uniform policy and setting up protocols for travellers getting vaccinated against Covid-19. The consolidated efforts by CHATT will be highly beneficial for SME, MSMEs hotel, homeowners, partners and I welcome them to join the various government committees to represent the unified voice of the industry.”