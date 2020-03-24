Travel industry hit hard by the coronavirus clampdown

The cascading effect of coronavirus is crippling the Indian tourism and hospitality industry.

The foreign tourist arrival (FTA) has dropped month-on-month by 9.3 per cent in January and February and by 7 per cent year-on-year, according to government data. In February 2019 over 10.87 lakh FTAs visited India, whereas in February 2020 over 10.15 lakh FTAs visited India. The numbers of FTA also reduced on a month-on-month basis from January, which saw 11.18 lakh people.

The number of total visitors who visited the Statue of Unity dropped by over 38 per cent from January and February, and the revenue collected for the said period was lower by approximately ₹5 crore.

Archeological Survey of India has 3,691 sites registered with it of which 38 sites are world heritage sites. As per information provided by ASI, the total revenue from ticketed monuments of Archaeological Survey has been reported at ₹247.89 crore in 2017-18, ₹302.34 in 2018-19 and ₹277.78 crore in 2019-20 (April-January).

According to Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, the superintending archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Agra Circle. At Taj Mahal, though the monthly tickets sold did not fall drastically on a monthly basis between January and February. “On an average, we sell over 22,000 tickets to foreigners. In March, on a daily basis, we weren’t able to sell more than 16,000 tickets.”

Last Wednesday, authorities had directed the shutdown of Taj, and all other public places. According to him, “Two days prior to the shutdown, we were barely able to sell 8,000 tickets on a daily basis.”

The Indian government just like many others has closed the borders. The government has suspended visas till April 15. Several international airlines have trimmed their operations to Indian destinations. Indian airlines have suspended complete international and domestic operations as of March 23. The Ministry of Railway has also suspended all passenger trains across India. Several states have called for a curfew.

Tourism takes hit

Earlier this month, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation India (CAPA India) in a report had said that the Indian aviation industry, excluding Air India, will incur losses worth $500-600 million in the Q4 of FY20 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. CAPA warned that if the government did not intervene, several Indian airlines will shut down operations by May or June due to a lack of cash.

To put this in context, for the Indian tourism industry the summer vacation is the prime season for both domestic and international tourists. However, between January and March, the tourism industry witnessed a decent amount of FTAs as well.

Now with the total number of coronavirus positive cases crossing over three lakh, the summer season looks grim for the industry. The total number of positive cases in India have risen to 415.

The tourism industry was anyway hit by the economic slowdown in 2019, coupled by the macro headwinds and geopolitical issues.

It has often been stated that the larger tourism industry in India contributes to about 10 per cent of the GDP (approximately US$275 billion). It may not be an overstatement to assert that almost all of this revenue may dwindle to a painfully negligible amount if Covid-19 does not come to a halt this year.

Largely an unorganized sector, the interconnected industries are staring at huge losses and employee layoffs. The unskilled people become the weakest link to the whole chain and it is evident that it may break them first.

According to the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality, the tourism industry is looking at pan India bankruptcies, closure of businesses and mass unemployment. It is believed that around 70 per cent out of a total estimated workforce of 5.5 crores (direct and indirect) over 3.8 crore could get unemployed.

Several tourism, hospitality and aviation industry bodies have also written to the government for interim relief to pay EMIs, installments, taxes, and salaries to employees. While the government would do only as much as it could, the road to recovery for the industry is surely difficult at least for the next fiscal.