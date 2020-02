Most MSMEs in Tamil Nadu were set up by entrepreneurs who said that they had the skill and motivation to set up and run a unit but a fifth of the entrepreneurs reported that their inability to find a job was the reason. But the process of registering new units saw a huge decline in 2017-18 from the 2016-17 levels, due to various reasons including demonetisation and issues related to GST among others. Here's a look:

