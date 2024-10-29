TruAlt Bioenergy has secured a contract for ethanol supply with India’s top oil marketing companies (OMCs) under the ethanol blending programme for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2024-25. A media statement said this contract covers a volume of 300 million litres.

In addition to this, TruAlt Bioenergy has secured an order to supply approximately 65 million litres of ethanol to private players. The company will also be catering 50 million litres of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) to various industries, it said.

Aiming higher

TruAlt Bioenergy will supply ethanol to key locations nationwide, leveraging its production capacity of 1.4 million litres per day.

Quoting Vijay Nirani, Founder and Managing Director of TruAlt Bioenergy, the statement said: “TruAlt Bioenergy is committed to working closely with the government as we progress toward higher blending levels, ensuring we remain a consistent and reliable partner in achieving India’s long-term energy security goals.”

“With this latest tender, our aim is to make a significant contribution to the nation’s Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme, not only to meet the 20 per cent blending target but also to support the roadmap beyond this milestone.,” he added.