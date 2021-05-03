Truck rentals in open market plummet 18-27% in April: IFTRT

Truck rentals plummeted by 18-27 per cent on trunk routes during April 2021 against the rates on a sequential basis in the open market, as per Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT), a transport tracking research unit.

This was because of slump in factory output by 35-40 per cent due to production cuts and closures in many states triggered by the present wave of Covid calamity resulting in local level curfews and lockdowns, SP Singh, Senior Fellow and Coordinator, Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT), New Delhi, said in a note. Also, there was 10-15 per cent drop in arrivals of fruits and vegetables in mandis (or Agricultural Price Marketing Committees). IFTRT projects the truck freight rentals and sales to remain timid for current and most likely for next quarter of current fiscal.

As of now, there is no specific financial aid package particularly for Micro Small Medium Enterprises in trade and manufacturing to lift economy, said IFTRT. The direct impact of Covid virus spreading across the country including rural India has created a massive crisis for the economy. The road transport business – which depends on trade, commerce, industry and agriculture – and consists of 90 per cent of small truck ownerships has been hardest hit, observed IFTRT based on 75 key truck and trade centers in the country.

Consumer spending for discretionary items had sharply dropped in metro cites – tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. Also, rural demand remained subdued despite spending in the ongoing marriage season. This led to plummeting sentiments among goods transport business leading to medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales dropping by 50-60 per cent. This was a month when diesel prices were on hold by oil marketing companies though international crude oil prices firmed up, said Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT). Coincidentally, the month also saw elections being held in various states in India like Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, pointed out IFTRT.

IFTRT says that the record GST collection in March 2021, which was reflected in April 2021 data, was more due to stringent enforcement and quantum rise in prices of inputs, intermediaries raw materials and finished products in the last three-four without much increase in volumes in weight or unit terms. The only exception were pharma and cement items.

Out of 1.4 million Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle trucks that have national permit and 2.5 million trucks on inter-state permits operating on medium and long haulage, almost 40 per cent fleet is under-utilised resulting in financial crisis for fleet owners and stress on repayment of their loans.

Meanwhile, in a letter sent to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) – the transport union – has sought moratorium in Equal Monthly Installments (EMIs) in the prevailing scenario and asked for relaxation of non-performing-asset NPA norms and halting the seizure of vehicles. The AIMTC has also asked the PM to ensure that government, public sector units and large companies make early payment to transporters for their services. AIMTC has also sought extension of validity of comprehensive motor insurance for commercial vehicles (that were paid before April 1, 2020) till at least October 31, 2021.