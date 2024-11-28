US President-elect Donald Trump is a friend of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said discussions can begin on strengthening the bilateral economic partnership once the office is assumed and new appointments are confirmed.

“We should not jump the gun. We should let the new government come and express their formal and official views. But to the best of my understanding of the situation and my own experience in working with the Trump administration and India’s experience in working with the Trump administration, I do not foresee any problem whatsoever,” Goyal said, answering a question on expectations from the new Trump regime at a press briefing on Thursday.

Goyal said that over the last ten years, the Modi government has worked with three administrations in the US, ones led by Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden, and India’s relationship with the US has improved.

“Trump himself on record said, ‘my good friend Modi’. And the confidence that he has with the India partnership has been expressed by him on many occasions,” the Minister said.

Goyal added that he was looking forward to working with his counterpart in the US once the confirmation processes were over, and he was sure they would start discussing how to strengthen the bilateral economic partnership further.

“Trump is a friend of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and I am sure this friendship will only continue to blossom and grow, as is evident from the various comments he has made so far.

The Republican party, led by Donald Trump, swept the US Presidential elections earlier this month. Trump will take over from US President Joe Biden early next year.