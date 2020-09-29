TUCI to intensify agitation against Labour Code

Trade Union Centre of India (TUCI) has decided to intensify its agitation against Labour Code, saying that it was passed by the Parliament without proper discussions and even ignoring the possibility for polling.

The central committee of TUCI said that the social security code, industrial relations code, the labour security and the health security code would draw the country back to a situation at least that of one hundred years back.

Ayyappa Hugar, president and Charles George, general secretary said that the amended acts are against the interest of the workers. The new law provides the power or right to the employer to fire any number of employees which has a total strength of up to 300 workers. They pointed out that the new codes are introduced in continuation of various measures such as increasing of contract labour and limited time employment and amendment of apprentice act, to abolish permanent employment. There provision in the new law to restrict the formation of trade unions and to control their activities.

On implementation of the social security code, the leaders said many of the rights enjoyed by workers of different sectors will be stopped. TUCI has formulated programmes for strong and effective agitations and propaganda on these issues.