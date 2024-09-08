The Government has designated Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the Finance Secretary. He has succeeded T V Somanathan who became the Cabinet Secretary.

Based on the decision by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order late on Saturday. Pandey is the Secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and will continue to hold this charge. He is also holding additional charge of Public Enterprises Department. He is expected to superannuate on July 31 next year.

Pandey is one of six Secretaries (Ajay Seth - Economic Affairs, Sanjay Malhotra – Revenue, Manoj Govil – Expenditure, M Nagaraju – Financial Services, beside Pandey having charge of two departments). The senior most of six is designated as the Finance Secretary. Pandey and Seth are both from same batch but the former is senior to the later in the 1987 batch.

Originally from Punjab, Pandey joined Indian Administrative Service in 1987 and allocated Odisha cadre. He is Post Graduate in Economics from Punjab University, Chandigarh and Graduate with English Honours. He also holds MBA degree from University of Birmingham.

Pandey joined DIPAM in 2019 and credited for successful privatisation of Air India and Neelanchal Ispat beside IPO of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).