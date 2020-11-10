TurboHire raises $1 m in seed fund

TurboHire, a recruitment platform, has raised $1 million in seed fund from institutional and individual investors.

The investment round was led by Pentathlon Ventures. The investors include Kia Ora Ventures as well as individual investors Monish Darda, Sanjay Balram and Prabir Jha.

The two-year-old start-up, founded by a group of IITians and NITians, has developed an augmented intelligence-based platform to help organisations make hiring decisions. “We have created a platform that deeply understands human requirements but acts with the speed and precision of a machine. It uses deep-tech as well as data science to provide greater insights to recruiters and allows organisations to save more than 60 per cent in time to hire,” a company statement has said.

“The Covid-19 crisis has further highlighted the need for automated AI-based process enhancing tools in recruitment as there is an increase in the number of candidates,” it said.

“We will use the proceeds to tap global markets and deepen the intelligence with automated interviews,” Deepak Agrawal, Chief Executive Officer of TurboHire, said.