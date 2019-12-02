Two-wheeler sales decline again in November

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Just like the passenger car segment, the two-wheeler sales also declined year-on-year (YoY) during November, after some positive figures in October, helped by the festive season offers then.
But, as the companies are preparing rolling out of BS-VI models and clearing their inventory level to minimum, have reported fall in sales.
For instance, country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a decline of 16 per cent in its sales to 6,01,045 units in the domestic market during the month as compared with 5,05,994 units in corresponding month last year.
“Following record festive retail sales in October and lowest-ever inventory in two-years, the November despatch numbers reflect Hero MotoCorp’s intent to ensure a smooth transition to BS-VI norms,” the company said in a statement.
Similarly, Tamil Nadu based TVS Motor Company reported domestic two-wheeler sales of 1,91,222 units during the month, down 26.5 per cent as against sales of 2,60,253 units in November 2018.
Bajaj Auto also reported 14 per cent decline YoY in its sales to 1,76,337 motorcycles in the domestic market as compared with 2,05,259 units in November last year.
Classic motorcyles maker Royal Enfield reported sales of 60,411 units during the month as against 65,744 units in the corresponding month previous year.
The only company that reported positive growth in November was Suzuki Motorcycle India, which reported sales of 60,855 units as compared with 53,058 units in November last year.
Meanwhile, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is expected to release its sales report later in the day.
Domestic sales performance by two-wheeler companies in November
|Company
|November’19
|November’18
|% Change
|Hero MotoCorp
|5,05,994
|6,01,045
|-16
|TVS Motor Co
|1,91,222
|2,60,253
|-26.5
|Bajaj Auto
|1,76,337
|2,05,259
|-14
|Suzuki Motorcycle India
|60855
|53058
|15
|Royal Enfield
|60411
|65744
|-8
