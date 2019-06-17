UAE assures India of oil, LPG supplies

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
The UAE has assured India of crude oil and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) supplies despite recent supply disruptions, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, said.
In a series of tweets, Pradhan said he spoke to UAE Minister of State and Group CEO of the Adnoc Group, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and discussed ways to collaborate for strengthening hydrocarbon engagement between the two countries.
He said he discussed about UAE’s lead role in the ongoing India’s strategic petroleum reserves programme. Pradhan also expressed concern at the supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz after which Jaber assured him of oil and LPG supplies to India despite the disruptions.
In another series of tweets Pradhan said that he had a telephonic conversation with Secretary-General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo. Barkindo reaffirmed India as an important partner for OPEC and expressed keen interest to further strengthen the India-OPEC partnership, Pradhan said.
Pradhan said he reviewed the current developments in oil markets and ongoing supply disruptions. He also expressed concern over significant oil price volatility and resulting challenges to Indian consumers.
Pradhan said that India will continue to work with OPEC membership on responsible oil pricing, which is the best interests of both producers and consumers. Barkindo and Pradhan also decided to work towards an early convening of the 4th India-OPEC high-level institutional dialogue.
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor