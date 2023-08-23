UAE remained the top country to which exports are made through Cochin Port. Coir/Coir products and Food Products continued to be the major exports through the port, as per the data released by The Cochin Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the first half year (January – June 2023).

The exports during the period Jan-June 2023 was 7.17 lakhs tonnes while it was 7.25 lakhs tonnes during the same period in 2022. UAE, USA, China remained the top three countries to which exports were and it constituted nearly 40 per cent of exports. There was no change in the pattern between the first and second quarters of the current year.

Coir and coir products, food Products, marine products, spices and cotton goods accounted for more than 50 per cent of the exports. While coir and coir products, food products continued to retain the top spots, there was a marginal fall in the other three.

There was no change in the top 5 products imported during both the period which included chemicals, metals &minerals, cement, paper, wood products, though the quantum varied.