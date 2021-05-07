‘UAS Rules 2021 will help governments secure approvals for projects’

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), today said Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Rules, 2021 will help the State governments obtain approvals for projects relating to drones.
Congratulating the Telangana government on receiving approval to conduct experimental delivery of Covid-19 vaccines by drones, he said the State has created a robust ecosystem for drones.
He urged all the stakeholders working on the drone platform to focus on creating intelligent algorithms, software and IP which are going to play a key role in future.
Addressing the Inaugural Session of CII organised “Drone Summit, a Virtual Conference on Unmanned Aircraft Vehicle Ecosystem: The Way Forward,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, Telangana, said “it is matter of great pride that the work done in Telangana towards creating an ecosystem for drone is getting acknowledged across the country.”
PJ Narayanan, Director, IIIT Hyderabad said initiatives taken by institute to ramp up research are a long-term insurance policy. The need of the hour is for industries to collaborate with institute and work on innovation.
Ramadevi, OSD & Director, Emerging Technologies, Telangana, said the State is working on a drone city which will foster a ecosystem and will also enable sharing of resources, best practices and promote innovation.
Sumit Shah, Director, Partnerships, Drone Federation of India lauded the efforts of the Indian Government for coming up with new drone rules and added that while some stakeholders may point out gaps in the policy, one should also come up with practical solutions.
