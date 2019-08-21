UDAY 2.0: States to face cut in funds for missing targets, says Power Minister

The Centre has proposed reduction in power sector funds of the States that would not maintain performance benchmarks set under the second version of UDAY scheme, which is at the draft stage, Power Minister RK Singh said on Wednesday.

The government plans the second wave of reforms in the power distribution sector and has shared the draft with States, the Minister told reporters here.

The Centre, in November 2015, had launched the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY) to bring about operational and financial turnaround of debt-laden power distribution companies.

“We have planned second wave of distribution reforms and shared the draft with states. We are going to combine the features of UDAY scheme (meant for revival of debt-laden discoms) Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS),” the Power Minister said.

Elaborating further, the Minister said, “We would add features like system strengthening, expansion of access, loss reduction and reforms in one package. The funds would be targeted towards exceeding those reforms (targets). The funds release would fall if the trajectory of loss reduction (by discoms) and reforms reduce. It would happen quickly.”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech last month had said, “Our government launched UDAY in 2015 aimed at financial and operational turnaround of DISCOMs. The government is examining the performance of the scheme and it will be further improved.”