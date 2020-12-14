Uday Shankar takes over as FICCI President

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Veteran media and industry executive Uday Shankar has taken over as the President of industry chamber FICCI for 2020-21. Shankar, who is the President, The Walt Disney Company APAC & Chairman, Star & Disney India, took over the position of the FICCI President from Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, at the apex chamber's 93nd Annual Convention.
Meanwhile, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman, and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever Limited; President, Unilever South Asia and Member, Unilever Leadership Executive, has been elevated as Senior Vice- President of FICCI. Subhrakant Panda, Managing Director, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd, has joined FICCI leadership as Vice-President, the industry chamber said in a statement.
“A journalist-turned-global business leader, he is all set to lead FICCI at a time when the Indian economy and businesses have just started coming out of the grips of deadly Covid-19 pandemic, supported by the pro-active government policies and decisions. Shankar has led many business ventures to success and unprecedented heights and his experience is expected to provide a new dimension to the FICCI’s role and responsibilities as the oldest and largest industry chamber in the country,” FICCI said in a statement.
“It is a huge responsibility to lead FICCI in these trying times. 2020 has been an extremely tough year for the Indian economy and industry. FICCI will play a lead role in providing inputs to the government and implementing the steps to regain the growth momentum and reach to a 8-10 per cent GDP growth trajectory quickly,” added Shankar.
Shankar is slated to step down as President of the Asia Pacific business, the Walt Disney Company and Chairman of Star and Disney India with effect from December 31.
