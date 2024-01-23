University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently issued guidelines for introducing short-term industry-relevant courses in the Higher Educational Institutes (HEI) to bridge the skill gap, Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Vice Chairman, has said.

The guidelines will help formulate the premise for integrating skilling into higher education at all levels, Srivastava said at an ICAI-organised National Education Summit on Commerce & Industry in the capital. The short-term industry-relevant courses will be certificate courses.

Stating that UGC is closely working with HEIs, Srivastava underscored the need to prepare an ecosystem among accounting professionals who are equipped with multiple skills matching with the requirements of the global job market.

He also said that accounting professionals have to be proficient in information technologies including newer areas like artificial intelligence.

Srivastava highlighted that ICAI plays a crucial role in promoting financial transparency, accountability and good governance.

He noted that India is poised to become the third-largest economy in the next five years. Srivastava also pointed out the strong growth in the Indian start-up ecosystem in recent years.

This Summit was organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) with an aim to shape the future of commerce education with One India One Commerce education.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) currently has 4 lakh members and over 8 lakh students.