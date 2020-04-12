Ujjwala beneficiaries get 85 lakh LPG cylinders in April: Centre

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna (PMUY) beneficiaries have received 85 lakh cooking gas cylinders in April 2020. The demand for LPG by PMUY consumers increased in the country after the centre announced free LPG cylinder refills for them under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). This move was undertaken to support them during the Covid-19 outbreaks.

“As on date, oil marketing companies (OMCs) have initiated transfer of ₹5,606 crore into 7.15 crore PMUY beneficiary accounts for availing free delivery of LPG cylinder under the PMGKY. Booking of 1.26 crore cylinders has been done in this month by the beneficiaries, out of which about 85 lakh cylinders have been delivered to PMUY beneficiaries,” an official statement said.

According to centre’s relief package, free LPG Refills are to be provided to Ujjwala beneficiaries over the period of three months, from April to June 2020.

“There are 27.87 crore active LPG consumers in the country, with the PMUY beneficiaries accounting for over 8 crore. Since the lockdown, 50 to 60 lakh cylinders are being delivered daily in the country… Even in these trying times, the waiting period for cylinders at most of the places is less than two days,” the statement said.