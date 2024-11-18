UK Minister for Indo Pacific Catherine West will reiterate UK’s commitment to negotiating a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA) and bilateral investment treaty (BIT) while strengthening partnership in climate, technology, health and education, during her India visit this week, per the British High Commission in New Delhi.

“I am delighted to be visiting India for the first time as Minister for the Indo-Pacific. As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India is a vital partner...My visit reaffirms the UK’s commitment to fostering deeper cooperation with India and to driving forward greater growth and prosperity for both our nations,” West said as she set off for her two-day visit.

West’s visit to India follows a two-day visit to Bangladesh, where she “reaffirmed UK support for the Interim government’s work” to build a more prosperous and democratic future for the country, according to a statement issued by the British High Commission on Monday.

Building upon the ambitions for the UK-India relationship set out by UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in his visit in July, West will continue to unlock the full potential of the UK-India partnership and drive forward greater growth for both countries, the statement noted.

Focus areas

Climate, technology, health, education, and development will be high on the UK Minister’s agenda in India as she is scheduled to holds meetings with senior Indian ministers and officials and learn more about the unique living bridge both countries share, it said.

“Her visit will include a meeting at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, where she will reinforce the UK’s commitment to a stronger partnership and the importance of the enduring links between our people. She will also reiterate that the UK remains committed to negotiating a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty,” the statement added.

During an education roundtable at the British Council, the Minister will learn more about the unique “living bridge” between the UK and India, representing the 1.7 million people in the UK with Indian heritage and connecting our two countries across our culture, education, food, sport and more, the statement emphasised.