UK Foreign Secretary to discuss trade issues

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss issues of mutual interest ahead of the Brexit transition period ending on December 31.
During his stay in New Delhi, Raab will hold talks with Jaishankar on December 15 on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to an official release from the Ministry of External Affairs. He will also have official meetings with the Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar and Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal, the release added.
“Raab’s visit will pave the way for further strengthening of the partnership across trade, defence, climate, migration and mobility, education and health sectors in the post-Covid, post-Brexit context,” it said.
It is important for India to have clarity on how things will stand post-December 31 as although the UK exited the European Union on January 31, 2020, most rules and regulations guiding the relationship between the two remained the same during the 11-month transition period.
Raab is on a four-day visit to India from December 14-17. As part of the visit, Raab will travel to Bengaluru where he will meet the Chief Minister of Karnataka on December 17.
