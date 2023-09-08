The UK wants a “clear” criticism of Russia’s war on Ukraine and an acknowledgement of its economic and humanitarian consequences as well as Moscow’s increased global isolation at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi on September 9-10, per the UK government.

“Global leaders must make it clear Putin’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative has increased Russia’s global isolation and protect those whose lives have been devastated by Putin’s illegal war, the Prime Minister (Rishi Sunak) will say as he travels to the G20 Summit in India today [Friday],” according to a press statement issued by the British High Commission on Friday.

Also Read | G20: Consensus on joint communique eludes as positions harden on Russia-Ukraine war

Families, both in Ukraine and across the world, continue to suffer as a direct result of Putin’s brutal invasion 18 months ago, the statement pointed out. Russia has displaced 11 million people from their homes, manipulated global energy prices and made daily life more difficult for households across the planet, it said.

Most G7 nations and the EU have been pressing for strong language denouncing Russia’s war on Ukraine in the G20 joint communique that is to be issued after the summit. Russia and China, however, have been opposing any reference to the invasion while India is trying to broker a compromise.

“In July Putin demonstrated his indifference to the human consequences of his actions yet again when he withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Under this initiative, brokered in July 2022, ships carrying Ukrainian grain were freely able to transit from Black Sea ports without fear of attack,” the statement said.

The deal was providing a lifeline to people as in its first year, it enabled 33 million tonnes of food to reach those who needed it in 45 countries around the world.

Putin’s decision to rip up the initiative has reduced global grain supply at a critical time for vulnerable people – when prices rise, the poorest pay, it added.

‘At the summit, the Prime Minister (Sunak) will stress the importance of those who do choose to attend demonstrating their leadership, both in helping the world’s most vulnerable people to deal with the terrible consequences of Putin’s war and in addressing wider challenges like climate change and the stability of the global economy,” the statement noted.