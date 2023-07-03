The UK’s International Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston, currently on an official visit to Kolkata, will announce a package of partnerships on electric mobility and green construction at a joint session with the Government of West Bengal, according to a statement issued by the British High Commission in New Delhi.

“India has set strong targets to boost electric vehicles (EVs) and the UK is well-placed to support this ambition by providing knowledge exchange, access to finance and technology. The Minister will announce a new project that will see the UK and Government of West Bengal join forces on a pilot to develop electric two-wheelers, such as motorcycles or scooters,” the release stated.

West Bengal has set a target of developing 1 million electric vehicles in the next five years, it added

Huddleston is on a three-day visit to Kolkata and Dhaka to unlock opportunities for British companies to grow trade and win business in both India and Bangladesh, it added.

“I want to use my first official visit here to show the UK’s eagerness to work with both countries on shared challenges like climate change, using our collective expertise to deepen our trading relationship, spark economic growth, and create jobs,” according to Huddleston.

UK’s trade with both countries surged last year, up 50 per cent with Bangladesh and 45 per cent with India, the statement noted.

“Bilateral trade with India has already topped £36 billion, supporting half a million jobs across both countries. As part of its ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030, the UK is continuing to negotiate a trade deal with India,” per the statement.

Huddleston will also launch a centre to enhance opportunities in the EV sector by partnering Indian businesses with elite academic and industrial institutions in the UK.

The Minister will also facilitate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and Government of West Bengal on skill development in sustainable and modern methods of construction. Through these three initiatives, UK businesses will be well-placed to customise and market EV technology and sustainable construction for this burgeoning market in India, it said.

Huddleston will also visit a waste processing company in Kolkata using cutting-edge green technologies supplied by UK business CDE Ireland to recycle construction waste into high quality, reusable sand.