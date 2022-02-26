Ukraine crisis: Govt planning to acquire crude oil supplies to arrest volatile prices

With crude oil prices peaking at a seven-year high over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government on Saturday said that it is considering purchasing fuel supplies to check price volatility in petroleum products as crude traded between $98-102 in international markets on Friday after scaling $105 a day earlier.

If need be, India — which imports 85 per cent of its domestic requirement and is the world’s third biggest crude oil consumer — will also release supplies from its strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) to tame prices.

“The government is closely monitoring global energy markets and potential energy supply disruptions. With a view to ensuring energy justice for its citizens and a just energy transition towards a net zero future, India stands ready to take appropriate action to ensure ongoing supplies at stable prices. India is also committed to supporting initiatives for releases from SPR for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices,” the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) said in a statement.

Ensuring additional supplies

A senior government official, who did not wish to be quoted, said that a review of SPRs is taking place as current price volatility is likely to continue for at least 5-6 months. The second phase of the petroleum reserve programme is also being sped up.

SPRs are stockpiles of crude oil held by the government to use in case of any crisis or emergency.

Another source said that India is already in advanced talks for supply of Ural crude from Russia which could reach Indian shores by as early as March 2022. The official did not offer clarity on the amount of stocks being purchased.

“At present, supplies are not a concern and routes are open. But price volatility will be there due to the conflict. The government is already working on securing additional supplies for the domestic market and the SPR,” the source added.

ICICI Securities in a recent report said Russia exports about 5 million barrels per day of crude oil, more than half of which goes to Europe and 42 per cent to Asia. The largest single customer for Russia’s oil exports is China (31 per cent) followed by Germany and the Netherlands (11 per cent each), Poland (7 per cent), and Belarus and South Korea (6 per cent each). India imports less than 1 per cent of its crude requirement from Russia.

SPR Programme

State-run Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve (ISPRL) has established crude oil storage facilities with a combined capacity of 5.33 million tonnes (MT) at Visakhapatnam (1.33 MT), Mangaluru (1.5 MT) and Padur (2.5 MT) under Phase I of the SPR programme. This is equivalent to around 38 million barrels and can serve India’s crude requirement for 9.5 days.

Under Phase II of the petroleum reserve programme, the government in July last year approved establishing two additional commercial-cum-strategic reserves with a total combined storage capacity of 6.5 MT at Chandikhol (4 MT) and Padur (2.5 MT) under the public private partnership (PPP) mode. When completed, these reserves will meet an additional 12 days of India’s crude requirement.

Taking advantage of low crude oil prices in April and May 2020, MoPNG topped up the reserves, leading to a saving of ₹5,000 crore. India’s traditional suppliers like UAE and Saudi Arabia were helpful in providing additional quantities of crude oil. However in November 2021, India said it will release about 5 million barrels from its SPR, in line with the US and Japan, to cool global oil prices.

High oil prices

Consumers are already bracing for a price rise in petrol and diesel as they have not been revised for more than three months now, largely due to the ongoing state assembly elections, including in politically important states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The only revision happened in November 2021 when the government reduced excise duty on diesel by ₹10 a litre and on petrol by ₹5 per litre. At present, petrol is selling at ₹95.41 per litre and diesel at ₹86.67 a litre in Delhi. The Indian basket of crude oil rose from $71.32 a barrel on December 1, 2021 to $89.41 a barrel on January 31, 2022.

International prices of petrol considered in pricing in the country rose from $79.55 per barrel on December 1, 2021 to $102.40 per barrel on January 31, 2022. Similarly, global prices of diesel considered in pricing rose from $78.48 per barrel to $104.62 a barrel during the same period Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha earlier this month.