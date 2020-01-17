Economy

UN lowers India GDP growth forecast for current fiscal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 17, 2020 Published on January 17, 2020

File photo   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Indian economy is expected to register a GDP growth of 5.7 per cent this fiscal, according to the newly launched UN World Economic Situation and Prospects (UNWESP) report 2020.

This will be much lower than the 7.6 per cent GDP growth forecast in WESP 2019.

For 2020-21, the new report WESP 2020 has pegged the India GDP growth estimate at 6.6 per cent, lower than 7.4 per cent estimated earlier.

UNWESP 2020 has also forecast a 6.3 per cent GDP growth for fiscal 2021-22.

This UN report expects GDP growth in India and few other large emerging countries to gain momentum this year.

