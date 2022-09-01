Unemployment rate rises to 8.28 per cent in August: CMIE

New Delhi, September 1

Unemployment rate in India rose to a 12-month high in August this year, according to the data published by the Centre for monitoring Indian economy (CMIE).

According to CMIE, the unemployment rate in India rose to 8.28 per cent in August from a low of 6.8 per cent in July. This was the highest unemployment rate since August 2021, when it touched 8.32 per cent. Previously, it had breached the eight per cent mark in February this year, when it rose to 8.11 per cent.

Urban unemployment rate jumped to 9.57 per cent in August as against 9.57 per cent in July while rural unemployment also increased but remained lower than urban unemployment rate at 7.68 per cent in August. Rural unemployment was at 6.14 per cent in July 2022.

Amongst States, unemployment was highest in Haryana at 37.3 per cent in August, followed by Jammu and Kashmir (32.8 per cent) and Rajasthan (31.4 per cent).

PLFS data

The Periodic Labour Force Survey however, revealed that the unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas dipped for the fourth straight quarter to 7.6 per cent during April to June 2022. It stood at 8.2 per cent between January and March 2022 and was much higher at 12.6 per cent in the April to June 2021 quarter due to Covid-led restrictions.