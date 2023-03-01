India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.45 per cent in February, much higher than 7.14 per cent recorded in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Wednesday.

While the urban unemployment rate declined to 7.93 per cent in February from 8.55 per cent in the previous month, the rural unemployment rate rose sharply to 7.23 per cent from 6.48 per cent, the data showed.

In December last year, the overall unemployment rate in the country was 8.30 per cent with urban unemployment at 10.09 per cent and rural unemployment at 7.44 per cent.